CMF Task Force 150 seizes illegal drugs in Arabian Sea

A US Coast Guard cutter, operating with Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) Task Force 150 in the Arabian Sea, has seized well over a ton of narcotics being smuggled on dhows over the past month.

The most recent seizure was on 4 April when the USCGC Glen Harris (WPC 1144) discovered and seized 15 kilograms of heroin and 375 kilograms of methamphetamine aboard a dhow motoring in the Arabian Sea.

After weighing and documenting the haul, the crew disposed of the narcotics.

Second major interdiction

“This is the second major interdiction of the USCGC Glen Harris and the CTF-150 team with a combined total of 1 160 kg of drugs seized to date, denying income to criminal and terrorist organizations from the profits of illicit narcotics,” said Captain Colin Matthews, commander of CTF-150.

He described the multinational cooperation between the various teams as exceptional and an example of the impacts that can be achieved.

A month earlier, on 4 March, USCGC Glen Harris intercepted and seized 770 kilograms of methamphetamines from a dhow also in the Arabian Sea.

The fast response cutter is part of a contingent of US Coast Guard ships forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships alongside US and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East.

CTF 150 is one of five task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, the world’s largest international naval partnership. CTF 150’s mission is to deter and disrupt the ability of non-state actors to move weapons, drugs and other illicit substances in the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman.

Combined Maritime Forces is a 42-nation naval partnership upholding the international rules-based order by promoting security and stability across 3.2 million square miles of water encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.

