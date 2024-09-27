Aspides’ Sounion mission prevented environmental and humanitarian catastrophe

The importance of maritime security – from securing assets and cargo to environmental protection – was ably displayed by the recent attack on an oil tanker in the Red Sea.

First responder to attacks on the Greek-registered MV Sounion – carrying 150 000 tons of crude oil – was the European Union (EU) Operation Aspides, now in its seventh month.

On 21 and 23 August the tanker was attacked by militants in the southern Red Sea. While the vessel was not under EU Naval Force’s Aspides protection, it requested assistance following the initial attack using a distress signal.

In response to the first attack, Aspides commanders dispatched a vessel to the scene. There, it neutralised an unmanned surface vessel (USV) posing a threat to the tanker and safely rescued all crew members.

“The second attack saw fires on both the deck and bridge, raising concerns about a potential oil spill. The loss of the vessel could have led to one of the largest oil spills in history in a region with a fragile marine environment,” an Aspides statement reads in part.

Co-ordination with European and regional authorities saw EU NavFor’s Aspides providing protection to tugs tasked with salvaging the damaged tanker. The salvage vessels towed the tanker to a secure location without any oil spill. Plans are now underway to transfer the cargo.

“The mission’s collaboration with regional partners prevented further attacks and averted an environmental disaster,” is the no-frills final comment.

Since November 2023, there have been over 80 attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. This operation demonstrates Aspides’ ability to respond effectively to maritime threats and protect vital shipping routes, the operation said.