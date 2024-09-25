Aspides asset tows stricken oil tanker to safe area

The European Union (EU) naval tasking in the Red Sea Operation Aspides provided protection while the fully laden and missile damaged oil tanker Sounion was towed to a safe area without loss of cargo.

The tanker was attacked by Houthi missiles while underway in the lower Red Sea late in August. She was damaged in the attack and subsequently boarded and had charges set after the crew escaped on lifeboats. After setting the tanker afire, the Houthis withdrew, giving permission for salvage crews to approach, put out fires and tow her to safety.

Initial attempts to secure and tow Sounion from near the Yemen coast were abandoned after deciding it was too dangerous.

An EUNavFor Aspides statement, while not giving any detail on possible threats facing the stricken tanker, notes the crew was evacuated and Sounion “successfully” towed to a safe area without any oil spillage in mid-September. It added an oil spill as a result of the fire aboard could have caused a catastrophe with “devastating environmental and economic consequences for the region and its inhabitants”.

Earlier reports had it the fully loaded 274 metre long, 50 metre wide 163 759 dwt (dead weight tonnage) tanker had the potential of becoming one of the world’s worst ecological disasters if she broke up or exploded, allowing 100 million barrels of oil out of her tanks.

The Aspides statement gives no indication of where Sounion is currently moored and what her status is.

Aspides assets are listed as three frigates and a multi-function support ship with no confirmation of which one escorted Sounion.