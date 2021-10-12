Aresa patrol boats delivered to Nigeria

Spain’s Grup Aresa Internacional has delivered four Aresa 1700 inshore patrol boats to the Nigerian Navy.

The company last month said the boats has been shipped, marking the conclusion of sea trials, commissioning etc.

Aresa announced the launch of the first Aresa 1700 Fighter II vessel (P494) in April this year.

The Aresa 1700 (Fighter II class) is built from aluminium and is 17 metres long (overall length is 19.2 metres), with a 4 metre beam. Each vessel displaces 7.6 tons. The type is powered by two MTU engines delivering 1 250 hp and each driving a propeller. Top speed is in excess of 40 knots. A RHIB can be carried at the rear of the vessel and launched by what Aresa calls its vertical launching system. Nigeria’s vessels are equipped with thermal and night vision cameras,

Nigeria has previously acquired Aresa vessels, notably for the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Aresa specialises in the construction, repair, and maintenance, services, and marketing of vessels up to 60 meters in length in composite materials and marine aluminium. It has built more than 1 200 vessels over the last sixty years.







The company has also supplied a number of vessels to African military customers, including the Senegal Maritime Police (15 Aresa 1200 Coastal Patrol vessels in the 1990s), Cameroon (17 military vessels in the 2010s), Angola Maritime Police and Nigerian Navy.