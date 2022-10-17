Another big drug bust for HMS Montrose

The Royal Navy warship HMS Montrose has seized another massive drug haul off the Middle East, intercepting 870 kg of crystal methamphetamine from a dhow in the Arabian Sea during a six-hour operation.

Persistence from the boarding team led to a secret compartment being found aboard the vessel, revealing hidden illegal narcotics, the Royal Navy said on 10 October.

The haul was brought back to the frigate for inspection and weighing. The drugs totalled 870k g when counted, worth around £15.5 million wholesale value in the UK according to the National Crime Agency.

It is the fifth drugs interdiction of the year by the ship while operating under the international Combined Task Force 150 and means Montrose has prevented nearly £47 million worth of illegal narcotics reaching the streets in 2022.

The frigate, which has been deployed to the Middle East since the beginning of 2019, also seized two illegal arms shipments earlier this year.

“Today we have disrupted the unlawful use of the oceans. A seizure of this size will deal a huge blow to the criminal or terrorist gangs using these illegal narcotics to fund their activity,” said Commander Claire Thompson, the frigate’s Commanding Officer.

“The team did really well and I’m really pleased with the outcome. We initially found ten bags, but we suspected there was more. Once we got behind a false bulkhead we found a compartment full of illegal narcotics,” said Lieutenant Liam Speed, the Royal Navy boarding officer.

The HMS Montrose is one of numerous international warships attached to Saudi-led Combined Task Force 150, itself part of the wider naval security mission from Suez to the Seychelles and western seaboard of the Indian sub-continent directed from Bahrain by the Combined Maritime Forces, a partnership of 38 nations committed to safety, security and the free passage of trade on the key sea lanes in the Middle East.

CTF 150 is one of several task groups in the region. It has a specific remit to conduct maritime security operations across a vast area spanning the Red and Arabian Seas, and much of the Indian Ocean, where it combats drug smuggling, human trafficking and illegal weapons.

Combined Task Force 150 Commander Commodore Almutairi Abdullah of the Royal Saudi Navy said: “This was a successful day for Combined Task Force 150.







“We work with other Combined Maritime Forces nations to deter the illicit use of the sea. Successful boardings like this help to deter people from using the sea for criminal purposes. Being able to reassure our regional partners that the task force is strengthening our maritime security.”