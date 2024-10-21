A day with the Indian Navy

On Wednesday 16 October, the sea phase of Exercise Ibsamar VIII came to an end after six days of exercises in False Bay and towards Saldanha Bay. The exercise saw three frigates from India, Brazil and South Africa joined by helicopters and two SA Air Force Hawk Lead-In Fighter Trainers practice several scenarios, including simulated air attacks, anti-surface combat procedures and a vessel boarding, search and seizure (VBSS) procedure.

That morning, as dawn broke, my colleague Dean Wingrin and I made our way into Simon’s Town. As we approached Kalk Bay, we spotted the INS Talwar and SAS Amatola, casting their peculiar silhouettes in the morning twilight. While Dean would be aboard the SAS Amatola, the INS Talwar would be my ride for the day.

The Talwar is the lead ship of the Talwar-class of frigates, of which six are currently in service, with two having recently completed construction and an additional two still under construction. Based out of Mumbai, the Talwar measures 124.8 metres in length, with a beam of 15.2 metres and a draught of 4.2 metres, with a displacement of 4 035 tons when carrying a full load.

The ship’s armaments includes a 100 mm A-109E main gun, an RBU-6000 anti-submarine rocket launcher, two AK-630 close-in weapon systems (CIWS), two twin 533 mm torpedo tubes and 32 vertical launch cells, eight of which carry anti-ship cruise missiles.

“Everyone taken their cinnarizine?” quipped the coxswain as we loaded aboard the Namacurra-class patrol boat in the harbour. I feel it’s worth noting that while I come from a family with a long naval history, every Teixeira I know now gets horrendously seasick, so I indeed came prepared with enough anti-nausea medication for everyone on board. After a short but bumpy ride, we pulled up alongside the Talwar, and prepared to board, which seemed easier said than done, as I had to time my jump between two metre swells.

Once aboard, I was guided to the wardroom, where I was greeted with a warm reception by several officers and possibly the best breakfast one could ask for when at sea. While Napoleon said an army marches on its stomach, the Indian Navy sails on some of the best cuisine imaginable.

As soon as breakfast was over, it was back to stations, as the crew readied for the day’s exercises. BNS Defensora had caught up with Amatola and positioned itself as the second sip in the group, with the Amatola leading the group out to sea. Members of the Brazilian Marines readied their kit aboard the flight deck of the Defensora, as the Lynx helicopter started its engines. The Brazilian marines would be fast roping onto the Amatola as part of the VBSS exercise, while the Marine Commandos (MARCOS) on the Talwar would approach and board the Amatola from one of the two Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boats (RHIB) carried by the Talwar.

As the RHIB descended along the port side of the Talwar, a MARCOS sniper made his way onto the bridge, and readied into an overwatch position, overlooking the Amatola and covering his team’s approach. Overhead, the Brazilian lynx circled the Amatola’s position, before approaching the aft. Thereafter, it dropped its rope, and Brazilian Marines began fast roping onto the helipad, before entering the ship’s hangar.

Next, it was the MARCOS team’s turn to board, as their RHIB raced through the swells, with the commandos hunkered down rifles trained forward toward the Amatola. Circling around the frigate, the RHIB approached the starboard side of the Amatola. The team extended a ladder, and climbed aboard, with their rifles at the ready. Once aboard, the Brazilian and Indian commandos linked up inside the hangar, and greeted each other with high-fives, indicating the exercise had gone smoothly.

Shortly thereafter, the MARCOS team returned to their RHIB and made their way back to the Talwar. Once more, all three frigates formed up and sailed around the false bay, preparing for a parade sail past Naval Base Simon’s Town, joined by two Hawk fighter trainer jets for a fly past.

After the official closure of the Exercise, the ships prepared to disembark in the harbour, with Amatola leading the way once more. As the Talwar was brought into the harbour, I observed the procedures and protocols in place and gave thought to the day’s experience. I was left with a profound respect for the Indian Navy, which has grown considerably in size and capability over recent years. By 2030, the Indian navy aims to operate 155 to 160 warships, with some reports stating there are currently as many as 64 ships and submarines under construction in Indian shipyards.

Reflecting on the exercise, Captain Atul Sapahia, the Indian defence attaché stated the exercise was a good experience for the Indian Navy, with “most of the conceptual requirements being fulfilled and strategic objectives met.”

Additionally, this iteration of Ibsamar marked the first time the Indian Navy developed Naval Communication and Information Exchange Portable terminals (NISHAR) was tested with partners and was deemed “highly successful.” NISHAR is intended “to undertake seamless operations beyond line-of-sight VHF communications between the ship,” and further was able to maintain an “uninterrupted communication link with Exercise Control and the Joint Task Force HQ”, located ashore at Simon’s Town.

A fair amount of interoperability was specifically exercised during the VBSS drills, and further during helicopter operations between the participating nations, as each nation contributed a rotary platform. Aside from the Brazilian Lynx, an Indian Navy Ka-31 Airborne Early Waring (AEW) helicopter and a South African Air Force Super Lynx took part in the exercise.

This iteration of Ibsamar marked the first time in six years that the Brazil Navy deployed a ship for the exercise, offering an opportunity for valuable lessons to be learnt and for knowledge to be exchanged between the three Navies.

Among many milestones was the maiden participation of female officers and sailors from both India and Brazil. The female service members were able to exchange their experiences in the respective navies.

The exercise further gave an opportunity for the junior officers to embed on partner frigates, and exchange views on strategic maritime matters crucial practice idea of ocean governance.

The next Exercise Ibsamar is scheduled to take place in 2026 and will be hosted by India. Until then, the Navies involved will continue to hone their skills and implement lessons learnt.

