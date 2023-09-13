Royal Navy Warship HMS Trent strengthens maritime security partnership with Nigeria

The Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel HMS Trent is once again visiting, Nigeria, reiterating its dedication to enhancing maritime security in West Africa. The trip is a component of a regional mission to support allies and partners in the fight against maritime crimes like piracy, trafficking and illegal fishing.

By saying, “This is an opportunity for the Royal Navy and the Nigerian Navy to work together to identify potential solutions in the maritime environment and counter insecurity on the high seas,” Commander Tim Langford, commanding officer of the HMS Trent, emphasized the value of cooperation during this visit. “We are here to comprehend the teachings that each nation has separately identified and to impart those lessons to one another,” he added.

According to the British High Commission, HMS Trent’s role includes assisting states in West Africa to improve its capacity to combat illegal maritime crimes and successfully contribute to the stabilization of the greater West African region.

The Commission said the HMS Trent departed Gibraltar carrying a boarding team of UK Royal Marines and a Puma surveillance drone, and arrived in Lagos on 10 September for a five-day visit. “With around £6 billion of UK trade passing through the region, part of Trent’s tasking is to support stability across the Gulf of Guinea through training to help partner navies take the fight to criminal actors, fostering ties and sharing knowledge, whilst conducting patrols to increase security.”

The deployment of HMS Trent was praised by Jonny Baxter, the British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, who described Nigeria as “a significant and esteemed defence partner for the UK in West Africa.”

This latest visit was preceded by a comparable Chinese one in July, when a naval squadron commanded by the warship Nanning stopped in Nigeria for a five-day visit. This emphasizes the significance of international cooperation in solving maritime security concerns. The sustained deployment of HMS Trent is a testament to the commitment of the Royal Navy to this crucial task and to the fact that the international community is uniting to protect the safety and security of major sea lanes in the Gulf of Guinea.