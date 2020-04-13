SANDF confirms Alexandra death

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has released a statement confirming an incident did take place when a man was allegedly beaten to death by soldiers in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg on Friday.

Reasoning behind the assault was that the 40-year-old man was drinking alcohol with a friend inside the yard of the friend’s house, according to witnesses and family.

SANDF defence corporate communication issued a statement saying, “The SA National Defence Force confirms that an incident took place in Alexandra on 11 April 2020 that led to the opening of a case at the Alexandra Police Station against the SANDF.”

The statement goes onto say that the SANDF will cooperate with the on-going police investigation and reiterate that its members are expected to act within the confines of the law during this difficult period as they enforce lockdown regulations to help save lives in support of the police. Any action outside the law will not be condoned.







According to IOL, this brings the citizen death toll by police and soldiers to nine.