SA Soldiers receive gift packs and encouragement from SA Army

On 7 April, the South African Army foundation presented over 6 000 gift packs to the South African National Defence Force, which were accepted by Acting Chief of the SA Army, Major General “Mannetjies” de Goede, at the Doornkop military base in Soweto.

Inside each gift pack is a bottle of water, a large packet of chips, peanuts, an energy bar, an energy drink, Linctagon-C and a letter of appreciation from the general manager of the SA Army Foundation, Angel Ramphele.

On 9 April, soldiers at Doornkop received these gift packs, a positive address from Ramphele and an address by Brigadier General Vincent Ngcobo.

Soldiers were happy to receive their packs as well as encouraging words from Ramphele. “To thank you and acknowledge all that you do, we have bought with us, a small token of appreciation and acknowledgement of the great task that you are executing over this important period in the history of our country,” said Ramphele.

Ngcobo gave a word of caution to soldiers on behaving with professionalism in saying, “We need to focus more on our professionalism when executing our task by avoiding provocation during the execution of your duty.”







The packs are to be distributed to nationwide to the nearly 3 000 soldiers deployed in assisting with the national lockdown.