Youth development programme underway at Dunnottar

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) is committed to government’s National Development Plan (NDP), particularly as regards the youth and this saw “hundreds” of young men and women report at 1 Construction Regiment’s Dunnottar bases.

They, Captain Tshegofatso Gwai reports for the SANDF, are from all nine of South Africa’s provinces and are the September intake of the Youth Leadership Development Programme (YLDP). It is managed by the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) and elements of the South African military from the Engineer Formation through to SA Navy (SAN) and other service’s training institutions are part of YLDP, part of the National Rural Youth Service Corps (NARYSEC) initiative.

Those who reported at the East Rand military base were recruited from disadvantaged communities and will make the former SA Air Force (SAAF) flight training school home until early December, the SANDF reports.

After – from a civilian point of view – a rigorous introduction to military life, the recruits were told by Officer Commanding 1 Construction Regiment, Colonel Conny Tlhaole, they would be on the receiving end of discipline to “become better leaders of tomorrow”.

Their introduction to military life included luggage searches for contraband by military police.