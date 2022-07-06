Xolile Gcam-Gcam new Director Operations at Joint Ops

Colonel Xolile Gcam-Gcam has been appointed as the new Director Operations at the South African National Defence Force’s (SANDF’s) Joint Operations Division, and promoted to Brigadier General.

Chief of the South African Army, Lieutenant General Lawrence Khulekani Mbatha, conferred the new rank insignia to Gcam-Gcam during a ceremony at South African Army Headquarters in Pretoria on 5 July.

Colonel Sammy Mosiane, Senior Staff Officer Corporate Communication, notes that Gcam-Gcam served with distinction in several appointments: in 1996, as a Captain, he was appointed as Company Second-in-Command, and due to his passion and commitment he was immediately elevated to Company Commander at 1 Parachute Battalion at 44 Parachute Brigade; in 1997, as Major he was appointed Senior Officer Training at former Group 10 Headquarters in Durban; in 2004, as a Lieutenant Colonel he served as Directing Staff at the SA Army College.

Between 2009 and 2015 he was appointed Senior Staff Officer Airborne Operations 1, Senior Staff Officer 1 Peace Support Training and Senior Staff Officer Peace Support at the Joint Operations Headquarters. He went on to serve as a Senior Staff Officer Conventional Operations at the Joint Operations Division and is now appointed as Director Operations and promoted to the rank of Brigadier General in the same Division with effect from 1 July.







During his congratulations to Gcam-Gcam, Mbatha said the South African Army senior collective leadership identified and selected him in order to be appointed and promoted to serve with loyalty, pride and dignity in the South African National Defence Force. He went further to state that the appointment symbolises the great confidence placed in him. He further emphasised that the responsibilities vested in him will be very demanding and that his appointment and promotion serve as an encouragement to all members of the South African Army.