Vuk’uhlome is flagship annual exercise for landward force

What the landward force is calling the “battle of the brigades” is expected to be a highlight of Exercise Vuk’uhlome currently underway at the Combat Training Centre (CTC), Lohathla, Northern Cape.

The exercise – the first at division level in the SA Army since formation in 1994 – is termed the “flagship annual exercise”. Apart from the brigade level component, Vuk’uhlome will see army Regular and Reserve Force elements exercise with support from the SA Air Force (SAAF). According to the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Directorate Corporate Communication (DCC) the exercise has an intervention phase, followed by peace support operations, the prestigious week (sic) with the brigade battle as centrepiece followed by a career exhibition (at a nearby school) with a community outreach project wrapping up proceeding on 22 November.

“Scenarios depicting typical war scenes will form part of the exercise which will enable the SA Army to measure its state of readiness in terms of discharging its mandate of preparing, providing and sustaining combat ready landward forces for employment by the Chief of the SANDF,” according to an official statement.







“The exercise will be carried out in collaboration with other services and divisions including Special Forces, SAAF, the SA Military Health Service (SAMHS), as well as the Defence Legal Service and Chaplain Service divisions.”