Veterans’ housing – builds nowhere near targets

The perennial under-performance of the Department of Military Veterans (DMV) was again highlighted in the reply to a Parliamentary question, this one regarding housing for old soldiers.

Provision of housing is, along with pensions and healthcare, seen as priorities for the veteran component of current defence minister Angie Motshekga’s portfolio.

While not a total failure, Democratic Alliance (DA) National Assembly (NA) defence and military veterans spokesman Chris Hattingh was given numbers showing a woeful shortfall in supplying housing for military veterans.

Annual targets set by the DMV for new housing are not exorbitant with the highest in the past five financial years being 2023/24 at 480. The lowest annual house provision target in the same period was 300 in 2019/20, the same year 477 houses were completed and the only period in which a set target was exceeded.

That is the only bright light in the numbers supplied by Motshekga to the Parliamentarian.

Other years for which numbers are given all show less built than targeted.

For the three financial periods where a target of 355 houses was set, 2021/22 falls dismally far behind with only 71 built. 2020/21’s 192 was 163 less than targeted with the 2022/23 355 target missed by 132. The most recent figures available for 2023/24 show a miserly 133 houses built, well short of the 480 target.