UFS Political Science Department hosting a Fixing the SANDF event

As part of its ongoing Africa Dialogue Series, the University of Free State (UFS) Political Science Department has assembled a five-strong panel to assess ways and means of fixing an ailing national defence force.

To be held virtually on 8 August at noon, the event – ‘Fixing the South African National Defence Force’ – will be chaired by Professor Hussein Solomon, senior professor in the Political Science Department. Among his interests are conflict and conflict resolution in Africa, and South African foreign policy.

Top of the speaker list is Professor Lindy Heinecken, currently Vice Dean: Research at the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Stellenbosch University and previously Deputy Director of the Centre for Military Studies at the SA Military Academy.

Number two, as per a UFS information sheet, is Professor Thomas Mandrup of the Royal Danish Defence College. He belongs to the Security Institute for Governance and Leadership in Africa (SIGLA) at Stellenbosch University and is also a member of the SADSEM steering committee, a network of security and defence‑related institutes in Southern Africa.

Director of the Centre for Military Studies and Director of the Defence Artificial Research Unit at the Faculty of Military Science, Stellenbosch University, Dr Moses Khanyile is number three on the list. Previous positions include non-executive Armscor director and national co-ordinator of the National Defence Industrial Council.

Strategic studies lecturer at the Stellenbosch University Faculty of Military Science, Dr Evert Jordaan is number four. His experience includes that of deputy director, defence policy formulation at the Defence Secretariat.

The final contributor is former parliamentarian Kobus Marais. Now a defence and military analyst and commentator, he held shadow positions for the departments of defence and military veterans, finance as well as trade, industry and competition.

To register for the event use this link.