Two SANDF soldiers killed in truck crash

Two South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers have died and over a dozen were injured after the Samil truck they were in crashed and rolled near Kimberley.

The accident happened on Friday 7 February on the R31 near Danielskuil, about 100 km from Kimberley. Initial reports suggest that the driver lost control in rainy weather, resulting in the Samil 50 rolling.

In addition to the two fatalities, seventeen soldiers are believed to have been injured in the accident, according to the Kalahari Memorandum Digital, an online community newspaper. Video taken at the scene shows a number of injured soldiers lying next to the damaged truck.

The Northern Cape provincial South African Police Service (SAPS) said it was investigating a culpable homicide case following the accident.

“Preliminary information indicates that the accident occurred Friday afternoon, 7 February 2025. The truck was traveling with 19 SANDF members from Lohatla Army base enroute to Kimberley. Two SANDF members, a male and female, died on the scene and 17 others were injured and transported to hospital for medical treatment. The identities of the deceased not yet known as their next of kin must be informed,” the SAPS said in a statement.

The SANDF truck was traveling in rainy weather conditions when the accident occurred. The cause of the accident forms part of the police investigation, the statement added.

The SANDF had not yet responded to requests for clarification at the time of publication as it was still providing verification of the incident.

The latest deaths come on the heels of 14 soldiers being killed last month in fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo, bringing the number of SANDF soldiers who have died this year to 16.