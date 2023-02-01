Two SANDF soldiers critically injured in fatal truck accident

Two South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers have been critically injured in a collision with a civilian vehicle whilst delivering equipment to Richards Bay ahead of Armed Forces Day later this month.

The Director Defence Corporate Communication, Brigadier General Andries Mokoena Mahapa, said in a statement the incident occurred on 30 January when a military truck from 5 SA Infantry Battalion (5 SAI) collided with a civilian vehicle at approximately 18:00 whilst travelling on the N3 highway near Ladysmith.

The two soldiers in the truck suffered critical injuries and have been transferred to a hospital in the Ladysmith area for medical observation and treatment.

“Regrettably, the civilian driver suffered fatal injuries and was proclaimed dead on the scene by medical officials in attendance. An investigation has been launched by both the South African Police service (SAPS) and Military Police,” the SANDF said.







“The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Thandi Modise, the Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Mr Thabang Makwetla, the Acting Secretary for Defence, Dr Gamede and the Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya wishes the injured soldiers a speedy recovery and would like to convey their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased driver,” the SANDF statement concluded.