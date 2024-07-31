Two dead in SA Army College shooting

The calm of the senior learning institution of the SA Army – Army College – was shattered by gunshots leaving two people – one of them an officer on course – dead.

The shooting reportedly happened at around 14h00 on Monday (29 July) when a man, said to be the civilian boyfriend of the officer on course, arrived at the Thaba Tshwane Army College campus. He apparently shot her and then turned the firearm on himself.

Reacting, the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) via Department of Defence (DoD) Head of Communication (HoC), Siphiwe Dlamini, said the double shooting was regrettable and an investigation was underway.

While not confirmed, it is believed the student was enrolled in the junior command and staff course (JCSD) presented annually at Army College. Her name, rank and unit have not been disclosed.