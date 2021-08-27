Two appear in court for fraud over military pension scam

Two suspects have appeared in the Paarl Magistrate’s court today on fraud charges.

According to the South African Police Service, various retired South African Defence Force members laid criminal complaints against a retired colonel and his cohorts for fraudulently representing to the retired members, that the Queen of England and the British Army have made millions of dollars available, as a pension pay out to each such retired applicant.

“It is alleged that at least 40 000 retired members responded to the colonel and as part of the application paid a R40 administration fee, with the hope to receive the pension pay out,” the SAPS said.

The execution of search and seizure operations at the colonel and others homes and further investigations led to the arrest of the two suspects.







Based on the envisaged pension payouts, the colonel managed to further obtain loans, in excess of R2 million, with the promise to repay the loan when the funds are cleared in South Africa.