Top training honours for 3 SAI

Kimberley-based 3 SA Infantry (SAI) battalion walked off with top honours at the South African Army Training Formation awards presentation.

The unit received seven awards, including the overall best SA Training Formation Unit. Other awards were for counter intelligence, supply support services, signals, chaplain services, budget and best level 4 planner.

Best regimental unit and communication awards went to the Army Gymnasium in Heidelberg with the Army College (human resources and legal) and Combat Training Centre (CTC) (technical services) also honoured for efforts to provide top-class training and related services.

Training Formation GOC Brigadier General DM Madie commended 3 SAI OC, Colonel Tiisetso Sekgobela, for ensuring her unit remains committed and continues to excel. He said other landward force units would do well to take inspiration and follow the example of the Northern Cape unit.







3 SAI has moved on a number of occasions, firstly from its original home of Lenz (now Lenasia), south of Johannesburg to Potchefstroom, widely seen as the military capital of North West. From there it relocated to Kimberley, becoming the Army training depot. It was the first recipient of female military skills development (MSD) recruits in 2005.