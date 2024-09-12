Top MSD recruits can further military careers in foreign climes

This month’s passing out parade for military skills development (MSD) recruits at Infantry School in Oudtshoorn saw what appears to be a first for the voluntary service initiative of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF).

SA Army Chief, Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha, was the review officer at the 6 September parade that saw 1 734 MSD recruits officially enter the ranks as soldiers after “months of intensive and rigorous training to transform them from civilians into capable and disciplined soldiers” Corporal Mpho Khorombi reported for the SANDF.

The two-striper’s report has it further that “107 [of the successful MSD recruits] have been selected for prestigious foreign learning opportunities in China, Cuba and Russia, a testament to their exceptional performance and potential”.

The top performing eight recruits were rewarded for “demonstrating excellence across various training domains, earning accolades that reflect their dedication and hard work”. They are recruits GJ van Wyk (best theoretical and overall best learner); DU Behari (best practical learner); T Olifant (fittest male); A Tshambu (fittest female); NZ Mkhize (best male shottist); L Nkoeng (best female shottist); AL Tshita (neatest male) and L Zenani (neatest female).

“The dedication of the basic military training (BMT) instructors and the entire training team”, according to Khorombi, “ensured this intake of recruits embodies the discipline, strength and commitment required of South Africa’s soldiers”.

Addressing the passing out parade Mbatha emphasised the significance of the recruits deciding on a military career and acknowledging “the courage it takes to stand as a defender of one’s country”.

The first MSD intake was in 2003 and formed part of the then Department of Defence (DoD)/SANDF human resource management plan to rejuvenate the human resources component in the four services and provide young and fit soldiers on a continuous basis. As not all MSD recruits could not then and still now be accommodated in the full-time (regular) force it was envisaged those MSDs not offered contracts would sign up for the Reserve Force. This would ensure their military skills were utilised in deployments such as border protection and guarding national key points as well as continental peacekeeping and peace support taskings.

The one thousand seven hundred and thirty-four who made the SA Army grade were the majority of the 2024 MSD intake of 2 634. Infantry School was initially earmarked to receive 1 750 recruits with 16 not making the grade.