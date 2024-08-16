Top defence trio meets senior Defence Secretariat staff

The latest stop in the round of hands-on “getting to know you” calls by the top trio of civilians at the Defence and Military Veterans Ministry took in the Defence Secretariat, where Thobekile Gamede has been acting Secretary for Defence for over two years.

Reporting on the meeting in what appears to be the main boardroom in the Armscor Building, home to the headquarters of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), the Department of Defence (DoD) and the Defence Secretariat, Defence Corporate Communication (DCC) has it Minister Angie Motshekga and deputies Richard Hlophe and Bantu Holomisa were informed of “the state of the department”. This, Thando Ramasimong wrote, was to keep the ministers abreast of the DoD environment.

Gamede replaced Gladys Kudjoe in December 2022 in an acting position. Defence and Military Veterans spokesman at that time, Cornelius Monama, said the “process” to replace the Acting Secretary for Defence was in motion. An update came in April 2023 in answer to a Parliamentary question. African National Congress (ANC) public representative Thabo Mmutle was informed “completion and upgrading of job profiles the senior vacant positions in the DoD – Secretary for Defence and Chief Financial Officer – will be posted”.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Mmutle’s question to Motshekga’s predecessor, Thandi Modise, was spurred by at least six senior staff appointments in the wider DoD either vacant or held by acting appointees. Chief Financial Officer (CFO) was one named by Mmutle. Other acting appointments at that time included Chief Defence Material (C Def Mat), Chief Director(ate) International Affairs (COIA), Chief Director(ate) Legal Services (COLS) and Chief Audit Executive (GAE), according to the Ministerial reply.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Another post Motshekga has to fill is that of director general at the Department of Military Veterans (DMV). The present incumbent Nontobeko Mafu is in office as an acting and replaced former SA Navy (SAN) Chief, retired Admiral Mosiwa Hlongwane, drafted in as another acting when the former Director General Irene Mpolweni was suspended. She, defenceWeb was informed, resigned as opposed to being dismissed in February this year. Motshekga, Hlophe and Holomisa were at the DMV offices in Pretoria’s Hatfield last month.

Reports by SANDF social media communicators have it Minister Motshekga and her deputies have, to date, met senior Armscor executives. They also called on Armscor affiliates Protechnik Laboratories, Ergonomics Technologies and Hazmat Protective Systems in Centurion.