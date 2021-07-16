Three-month deployment of 25 000 troops to cost R600 million

The deployment of 25 000 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) from July to August will cost an expected R600 million, parliament has announced.

The Presiding Officers of the Parliament, led by Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Thandi Modise and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Mr Amos Masondo, have received correspondence from President Cyril Ramaphosa on the authorisation of 25 000 members of the South African National Defence Force for service in cooperation with the South African Police Service in the prevention and combating of crime and preservation of law and order within the country, Parliament said on Friday.

This is done in terms of Section 201(2) (a) of the Constitution of South Africa of 1996 and Section 18 (1) of the Defence Act of 2002.

This is effective from 12 July to 12 August 2021 and is expected to incur expenditure of R615 665 500.







The letter of the President will be brought to the attention of the Members of Parliament through parliament’s official publications.