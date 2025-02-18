Theft of military uniforms, unlicensed firearms and ammunition in KZN to be questioned

Cabinet Ministers responsible for two of South Africa’s three main government security organisations will be asked to explain how criminals were able to obtain SA National Defence Force (SANDF) uniforms, unlicensed firearms, “mine explosives”, ammunition and vehicles.

The person doing the asking is Democratic Alliance (DA) National Assembly (NA) Member of Parliament for the uMzinyathi constituency in KwaZulu-Natal, Mlondi Mdluli. He wants the ministers of Defence and Military Veterans (Angie Motshekga) and Police (Senzo Mchunu) to provide “urgent answers on how State-issued military gear ended up in civilian hands”.

His questions were sparked by a recent police operation in the uMzinyathi District Municipality, which has Dundee as its administrative hub and local government headquarters.

A party statement has him saying the “alarming discovery” raises questions about organised crime in the province and “potential complicity within state security structures”.

It appears from the statement Mdluli was in contact with a police officer who confirmed a suspect appeared in the Greytown Magistrate’s Court last Friday (14 February). The statement notes “other suspects”, without giving numbers, might have appeared at the Glencoe Magistrate’s Court.

“We will be closely monitoring court proceedings to ensure justice is served,” the statement quotes him as saying adding “the presence of military-grade equipment – including bulletproof vests and official SANDF uniforms – is a clear indication of a severe security breach”.

The closest military base to the uMzinyathi District Municipality is in Ladysmith home to 5 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion, in neighbouring uThukela District Municipality. uMzinyathi is largely rural and includes Endumeni, Nquthu, uMsinga and Umvoti as well as Dundee, Glencoe and Greytown as its urban components.