The SA Army Journal is back!

A welcome return to the ranks of South African military publications aimed at stimulating debate on defence and military subjects ranging from warfighting through to doctrine, strategy and operations is the SA Army Journal.

A 74-page edition, the first for the current year, has just been published as an official SA Army publication with an insightful foreword by Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha, SA Army Chief.

The three-star writes, among others, as the Journal being a key channel of communication between the landward force and the broader SA National Defence Force (SANDF) allowing for “engagement with a global military fellowship of readers”.

“As the SA Army depends on the various components of the SANDF to fulfil its mandate, it is essential that the various arms of service and the divisions which support and sustain the ‘landward capability’ are kept informed and up to date with the latest military trends and developments. It is therefore crucial that we use appropriate mechanisms such as The SA Army Journal to facilitate sharing, debating, and further developing military concepts.

“It is my intention that this journal will do just that,” Mbatha emphatically informs readers.

“Critically, this platform must reach across national and continental boundaries, allowing our international partners access to the status and development of defence and security matters in South Africa.

“Our anticipated ‘battle space’ will likely be confined to the continent of Africa. Exchanging military ideas with our African brothers is essential to developing and maintaining mutual trust and respect and strengthening our shared security and well-being.

“Certain quarters may question the value of relaunching this journal in an atmosphere of severe budgetary constraint. In difficult times, this type of journal stimulates vital intellectual discussion around the challenges the Army faces.”

As a highlight he points out it is crucial for an organisation, such as the SA Army, operating in a complex environment, to provide a platform to foster robust intellectual military discourse and debate. “This journal should contribute to the SA Army entrenching itself as an ‘innovative’ and ‘thinking’ army – an army of tomorrow, not yesterday – capable of discussing and articulating innovative military concepts ranging from military doctrine to operational and tactical understandings which consider how we wish to fight and the battle spaces in which we may be called to fight.”

Echoing Mbatha, Journal editor retired Reserve Force Major, Dr David Katz, in his maiden editorial notes the Journal relaunch as presenting many challenges and opportunities.

“The SANDF, in general, and the SA Army, in particular, are facing severe financial constraints and existential structural issues.

“Side-lining initiatives that seem peripheral to the main task of survival seem appropriate and expedient during these difficulties. However, at times like these, a forum should be available to facilitate a robust conversation looking at a bottom-up approach to tackling some of the more challenging aspects facing the SA Army.

“We cannot solely rely on the directions and ideas of our senior leaders in high command. They have a different and loftier (strategic) perspective and do not have all the answers at the operational and tactical levels of warfare. Building and exercising expertise through written conversation remains essential to strengthening our profession throughout the military.

“I am confident that the reconstituted SA Army Journal will fulfil that role and stimulate innovative ideas and thoughts on our doctrine, structure, command style and equipment,” is part of Katz’ introduction to readers.