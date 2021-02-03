Surgeon General on Western Cape inspection tour

South Africa’s top military medic is currently in the throes of an inspection tour of all SA Military Health Service (SAMHS) facilities, including specialist isolation and quarantine sites, in Western Cape.

Lieutenant General Zola Dabula’s five day tour is to not only boost morale among military healthcare personnel deployed against the COVID-19 pandemic but will also ensure the level of overall healthcare provided by uniformed practitioners of various medical disciplines continues to meet the necessary standards. While SAMHS personnel are mainly confined to dealing with military patients – serving soldiers, their families, military pensioners and veterans – when needed they will – and have – assisted civilians.

A SAMHS statement has it that: “Human resources is of serious essence to the Surgeon General, as he embarks on this developmental visit to Western Cape. He will be thanking all medical health frontline staff members for their immense contribution during the difficult times of taking care of our soldiers and their immediate family members at primary and tertiary health facilities. Moreover, he will be encouraging military health care providers to inoculate as the country receives its first batch of vaccine (sic)”.





