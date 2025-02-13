South Africa calls for collaborative global defence innovation at Defence Ministers’ Conclave

At the recent Defence Ministers’ Conclave at Aerospace India, South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Bantu Holomisa delivered a compelling address calling for global cooperation in advancing military technology, economic development, and humanitarian response efforts.

Representing Defence Minister Angie Motshekga, the Deputy Minister highlighted South Africa’s historical ties with India, particularly acknowledging India’s past training support for uMkhonto weSizwe soldiers and its continued collaboration with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

The Deputy Minister stressed that the world stands at a pivotal moment in global defence, with rapid advancements in aerospace and military technology reshaping modern warfare. South Africa’s military legacy in aerospace and unmanned aerial systems positions the country to contribute significantly to the global push for innovation. These technological advancements are not just military imperatives but also crucial for economic growth, job creation, and national technological sovereignty, he said.

The speech underscored the necessity of partnerships through platforms like BRICS and the African Union (AU). Such regional alliances, the Minister stressed, are vital for building a multipolar global defence paradigm rooted in equity and shared development. The Deputy Minister advocated for accelerated technological transfers among BRICS partners to strengthen the resilience of defence industries and safeguard shared resources.

Speaking on the rise of global instability, the Deputy Minister called for joint military exercises that extend beyond combat readiness to include humanitarian operations, climate change preparedness, and disaster relief. South Africa’s history of assisting neighbouring countries like Malawi and Mozambique during natural disasters exemplifies the importance of coordinated response efforts to protect lives and livelihoods.

The Deputy Minister also highlighted the evolving nature of global security threats, including terrorism, cyber warfare, and geopolitical tensions, and stressed the need for collective solutions through peacekeeping missions and counter-terrorism operations. South Africa’s steadfast commitment to global peace and security initiatives remains central to its defence strategy, he said.

Holomisa also emphasised the critical role of youth in the sustainability of defence industries and future security strategies. South Africa is committed to enhancing youth participation through training, mentorship, and career development programs to build a future-ready defence sector, he told delegates.

Further, the Deputy Minister called for renewed commitments to partnerships, innovation, and sustainable growth, positioning South Africa as a ready and willing collaborator in building a secure, technologically advanced, and economically strong global defence framework.