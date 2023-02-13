SONA – Commander-in-Chief misses a trick

President Cyril Ramaphosa presented his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on 9 February, when he concentrated on four elements that Concern South African most: 1) load shedding, 2) unemployment, 3) poverty and the rising cost of living, and 4) crime and corruption.

Let’s celebrate that the defence sector has an influence on each of the elements that concern South Africans the most, now and potentially into the future. We know that the South African president wears several hats. One of them is as Commander-in-Chief (C-in-C) of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF). So, it is a pity that the President made no mention of the sterling work of the SANDF, or of soldiers making the greatest sacrifice, as recently as a week ago, for their country.

Loadshedding:

The SANDF is protecting power stations. When all else fails, call on the SANDF, with its limited resources, to perform the task of safeguarding critical infrastructure. This is Task 5 from the Defence Review (DR) 2015. Soon the SANDF may be called on to monitor and protect items like rail infrastructure. There is potential for the SANDF, with the help of the SA defence industry (SADI), to impact on infrastructure monitoring and protection.

SADI related entities already assist with loadshedding solutions. The Reunert Applied Electronics division, which includes the Reutech businesses, also houses Terra Firma Solutions and Blue Nova that are ready to supply SA’s solar and battery needs. Rheinmetall Denel Munitions’ green hydrogen mobile solution is ready to assist in rural energy needs. A number of ex-SADI people have entered the solar installation market due to shrinking defence acquisition budgets. People like Andre Wolmarans (ex-Fulcrum Defence Systems) with Premier Brands Energy Solutions (Pretoria) and Reinhart Schwendinger (ex-Paramount Maritime) of SOVERN Energy (Cape Town) are seeing a gap in the market. Please support our own when the new funding/tax measures kick in.

Unemployment:

The SADI can play a role in the employment domain and has the short-term potential of unlocking 50 000 to 60 000 jobs if Government, the SANDF and defence industry join hands. Now this is a true stimulus when viewed against the numbers presented in the SONA.

The SANDF is not currently a direct reference when speaking of unemployment. The SANDF does have a goal (Goal 4 in DR 2015) to assist with developmental and other ordered tasks. DR 2015 Task 13 specifically mentions Contribute to the Development of SA and its People. SANDF is a sleeping giant with the potential for mass training (2-3 years guaranteed skills application) of the youth. This could get people working towards growing the nation instead of surviving off a grant system.

I would also like to bring the Armiger “Plough Back Africa” initiative to everyone’s attention. “Plough Back Africa” aims to assist South Africa veterans seeking job opportunities. I would recommend that all defence and security sector employers support the site with any job listings. I recommend that all job seeking veterans register. This is a community initiative aimed at helping each other.

Poverty and the rising cost of living:

Poverty is a ticking time bomb. The SANDF needs to be on standby for the next time the uprisings experienced in July 2021 occur. If the SA Government does not address the poverty challenge, then the SANDF backup plan needs to be there to assist in calming tensions. Communities view the SANDF is as a better deterrent than the police service. The SANDF can be seen as the last line of defence. DR 2015 Task 12 allows the SANDF to Assist Civil Authority as Ordered. The SA Military Health Service is assisting in rural areas due to the ability to reach these areas with high mobility vehicles or aircraft. The SANDF needs to be supplied with the correct equipment and training to achieve these goals.

Crime and Corruption:

Crime is a national challenge that the SANDF can assist with. Corruption is a different story. DR 2015 Task 6 allows SANDF Cooperation with the Police Service. The SANDF has been deployed in the Western Cape in a patrolling capacity to address a criminal element. The SANDF is also assisting with protecting power stations from criminal elements. There may be more elements in the future.

Investment:

A side topic of the President when presenting the employment concern was to highlight the impact of the economy and then the potential for investment. SADI has potential to unlock investment. With a joint Private Sector, SOE Holding Company and Government approach there is potential to unlock investment that can create a R50 billion + a year industry in a relatively short term. The SADI can join hands with the SANDF in establishing and maintaining defence capability. The contracting for capability model can be leveraged to bring in investment, while catering for the development of local skills, development of supporting entrepreneurship and creation of direct and indirect jobs.

Example: high employment capacity that could be unlocked if the SA Navy were to partner with local shipbuilders for an Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) that could have commonality with the Department of Fisheries patrol boats due for upgrade or replacement. The local industry can design, manufacture and support these vessels. The local shipbuilding industry could also seek to partner with government in unlocking different financial models for contracting. The job creation potential in the maritime sector is significant. The maritime sector aligned with the OPV can realistically unlock up to 10 000 long-term direct and indirect jobs with an order for six vessels. This can be achieved while building new skills in the country.

Add this to the potential armoured vehicle segment job creation potential of around 10 000 (direct and indirect) jobs with the correct placing of armoured personnel carrier (APC), Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) and future support vehicle contracts to support the SA Army in the combating of crime and potential uprisings and ambulances for SA Medical Health Service (SAMHS) rural outreach. These are two out of a potential seven high impact clusters that can be created within the defence sector.

Would there be an invite to the SADI to pitch an investment overview at the President’s poster child initiative, 5th South African Investment Conference? The Aerospace & Defence Masterplan put down a first marker. Nothing has been achieved since these words were captured. How does the Defence Sector catch the eye of the C-in-C as the President to show potential? The sector ticks all of the boxes in being able to address SA concerns.

The SANDF has been at the forefront over the last year. Maybe it is time to leverage the potential of the defence sector as a whole. The SANDF and the SADI are ready and willing to assist in addressing the concerns of South Africans if the C-in-C were to engage the sector.







Written by James Kerr, Orion Consulting CC, which provides Market Entry Strategy and Bid & Proposal services to the Aerospace & Defence related industry and assists international SME mission system product suppliers to gain traction in South Africa.