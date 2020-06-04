Soldiers save family from burning vehicle

Infantry soldiers deployed on lockdown duty showed their humanitarian side pulling two people and a baby from an on-fire vehicle in southern Gauteng this week.

The soldiers from Doornkop-based 21 SA Infantry Battalion’s Alpha Company were preparing for patrols alongside police in the Boipatong area of Vanderbijlpark. Their preparations were interrupted by a burning vehicle passing them. It stopped when crashing into a tree on roadside and there is no evidence pointing to a deliberate stop by the driver or whether he was overcome by fire.

Platoon commander Lieutenant Ivan Martin, galvanised into action by the burning vehicle, ordered his soldiers to “get the people out, immediately!”

This saw soldiers brave fire and smoke to bring the vehicle’s occupants to safety. When the vehicle was free of people soldiers used sand to douse the fire and prevent possible explosions from combustibles.

What are thought to be the father and mother of a months’ old baby were treated on site and all were then taken to Boipatong Hospital by SA Military Health Service (SAMHS) ambulance.

Their rescue work did not go unnoticed with national defence force chief, General Solly Shoke, “applauding them for saving citizens’ lives”.





