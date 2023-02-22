Soldiers making Eskom “less vulnerable”

The deployment of SA National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers to some Eskom power stations is paying dividends with 48 arrests since mid-December.

Johannesburg headquartered Eyewitness News this week reported the arrests were for “various criminal activities”.

Four hundred soldiers were deployed to six Eskom power stations, according to a Government Gazette signed off by Defence and Military Veterans minister Thandi Modise on 27 January. The utilisation of military personnel and skills, some of those deployed reportedly from the SA Army Engineer Formation, was initially made known by Vincent Magwenya, Ramaphosa’s spokesman, in mid-December and confirmed by Brigadier General Andries Mahapa from the SANDF Directorate Corporate Communication (DCC).

The power stations where soldiers are on duty are Camden, Duvha, Grootvlei, Kendal, Kriel and Tutuka all in Mpumalanga.

The deployment mandate notes, among others, soldiers will protect national key points and critical infrastructure “with specific reference to declared hotspot areas”. They are also mandated to undertake patrols; preserve life and protect property; operate roadblocks and vehicle control points (VCPs); as well as undertake cordon and search operations. All taskings are and will be undertaken in co-operation with the SA Police Service (SAPS).

Eyewitness News did not give any details of criminal offences, only reporting “the ailing power utility identified Mpumalanga as a hotspot for coal theft”.

Despite the SANDF, in this instance SA Army troops, not having arrest powers, made “significant progress” reducing crime as Eskom was “not as vulnerable anymore” as per Eyewitness News.

In total the deployment authorises deployment of 2 700 soldiers and other military personnel to protect Eskom infrastructure with 442 on duty at any one time under the Operation Prosper banner.

Ten SA Army units, including four from the Reserve, make up the Operation Prosper deployment authorised until 16 March.







At the time of publishing there was no corroboration of the Eyewitness News report from DCC.