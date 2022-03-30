Six books to honour military veterans

An authentic and uncompromised narrative will be presented in honour and memorializing of military veterans.

The DMV through its Research unit initiative undertook to document and profile military veterans historiography, experience, knowledge, education and suffering endured by military veterans at different stations of their lives during the liberation war.

Part of the project is to persuade military veterans to come forward with their edited or incomplete manuscripts for publication.

The documentation and experiences of military veterans in the liberation struggle through the production of publications, seeks to restore and contribute to the dignity and wellbeing of military veterans by promoting and elevating their contribution to a democratic South Africa and their broader liberation struggle discourse.

Over the past three years the following publications were produced by military veterans through the DMV Oral History project, Lest we Forget by the late Phillip Kgosana, A man on a mission by Eddie Funde to mention a few.

As part of empowering military veterans already produced publication, the DMV has committed to purchase a significant number of such material from military veterans themselves both as promotional material as well as collection and distribution of liberation struggle history materials.







The following books will be launched: