Simulated attack marks end of Shared Accord

The 2022 iteration of Exercise Shared Accord ended on a high note with a simulated attack on Richards Bay’s Naval Island.

The island was where a scenario clash between South African and United States troops and an opposing force was staged as the last agenda item on the Shared Accord agenda covering medical and force readiness training.

Throughout the exercise’s force readiness training cycle, Naval Island was the scenario’s opposing force base of operations. The objective on the day was for the joint SA/US force to conduct an attack on the island, exercise force projection, tactical manoeuvre and command and control (C2) with accompanying medical support Captain Jacques de Vries, detached from the SA Army Reserve Office to the Joint Operations Division for Shared Accord, reports.

Casspir mine-resistant armoured personnel carrier-borne joint force of paratroopers from 44 Parachute Regiment and 1 Parachute Battalion and New York Army National Guard troops crossed onto the island over its narrow causeway making contact with the opposing force, a role filled by infantry soldiers from 121 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion in Mtubatuba, along two lines of advance.

SA National Defence Force (SANDF) personnel and United States Armed Forces successfully co-ordinated use of respective tactics, techniques and procedures with all could gaining and were doubly fortunate to serve alongside civilian emergency response services professionals De Vries wrote.

His send-off: The old Latin adage “Si Vis Pacem Para Bellum” rings true “If you want peace, prepare for war”! Valuable experiences all-round!





