SDSP Class of 2024 graduation

Officers who made the grade in the 2024 Security and Defence Studies Programme (SDSP) were given a valuable insight into the global security landscape by General Rudzani Maphwanya, SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Chief, at this week’s graduation ceremony.

The four-star used the World Economic Forum 2024 Global Risks Report to inform the 34 graduates about what lies ahead for them to use the knowledge and experience gained during this year’s SDSP at the SANDF College in Thaba Tshwane. He elaborated on the increasing threats of misinformation, climate change and geopolitical fragmentation. Maphwanya urged graduates to leverage their education to navigate challenges effectively and emphasised the importance of national and regional co-operation to safeguard peace and stability on the African continent, reports Department of Defence (DoD) Human Resource Division staffer TS Zwane.

The SANDF and DoD contribution to the SDSP Class of 2024 was 25 with the majority – seven – from the SA Army, followed by five from the SA Military Health Service (SAMHS) and four each from the SA Air Force (SAAF) and SA Navy (SAN). Two Defence Intelligence officers and one each from the Special Forces Brigade, Defence Legal Services Division and the Defence Secretariat made up the South African numbers of the Class of 2024 with nine international fellows from unnamed countries the balance.

The SA National War College (SANWC) in Irene, Centurion, hosted the graduation.

The SDSP is, according to Zwane, a significantly important education component of the SANDF as “a cornerstone for developing strategic leadership and enhancing national and regional security expertise. This advanced course shapes the future of the SANDF by fostering a culture of continuous learning and empowering officers with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate complex security environments. The SDSP is thus vital for the SANDF’s journey towards excellence, enabling the [national] defence force to remain a robust and adaptive institution. It develops well-rounded leaders prepared to uphold security and contribute to the betterment of both the SANDF and South African society”.