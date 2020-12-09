Sappers add mobile medical facility to inventory

The SA Army Engineer Formation has another “weapon” in the form of a specially outfitted container in its armoury to keep coronavirus at bay.

The container, dubbed the mobile medical graded container, was designed and modified by Edenvale-based Bosch Specialised Equipment (BSE) Engineering. It was, according to the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), handed to Sapper Formation General Officer Commanding (GOC) Brigadier General Nkhabu Abram Nthejane at the Formation headquarters.

“The container was developed during the country’s national lockdown in order to affiliate and give back to the fight against COVID-19. This is a one of a kind facility that was uniquely developed on the African continent. This gift just came at the right time in support of Chief Army’s speech that the Army must work hand in hand with the Captains of Industry in order to move this country forward”, is how the SANDF described the new equipment addition.

In addition to providing an easy-to-move and set up facility, the mobile medical graded container can be put to use as a screening facility for COVID-19 and a vaccination station. When not deployed in support of pandemic combat, the container serves as a medical facility with the necessary fittings and equipment.







The donated container has an estimated value of R450 000.