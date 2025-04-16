Sandu objects to SANDF members being forced to attend religious event

The South African National Defence Union (Sandu) has rejected an order by the South African Army for members to attend the Chief of the South African National Defence Force’s (SANDF’s) Easter Service today.

Sandu National Secretary Pikkie Greeff in a statement said the union was made aware of a WhatsApp message circulating within the SANDF, purportedly issued by the Acting Chief of the SA Army.

The message, shared via an official Army command group, reads as follows:

“Good morning, Generals, Colonels and Colleagues. This message serves to inform you about the Chief SANDF Easter Service that is scheduled to take place at Thaba Tshwane Hall on the 16 April 2025 (10 o’clock). All the members of Fmns, Army HQ, Directorates & Corporate Service must attend to honour the wish of C SANDF. Only members who have valid reasons approved by myself as the Acting C Army will be excused from the proceedings. May God the Almighty protect you during the Easter Holiday and grant you His Mercy to accept Him as your Lord and Saviour. Brig Gen O.M. Dube, Acting C Army.”

Greeff said the message ‘orders’ members of certain SA Army Formations to attend the service and contains Christian faith declarations. “This message/‘order’ is unacceptable and unconstitutional and violates the constitutional rights of SANDF members to not be forced to attend religious gatherings organised by the State,” he said.

“It also violates the principle of secularity protected under the constitution as well as the freedom to pursue and practice one’s own faith. Sandu calls on the Chief SANDF and Chief SA Army immediately revokes this WhatsApp and to reiterate to members of the SANDF that attendance at the scheduled gathering is voluntary. If not revoked, Sandu vows to defend every member charged for non-attendance,” Greeff concluded.

African Defence Review Director Darren Olivier agreed with Sandu’s view on making attendance to religious events compulsory. “Attendance for military personnel at any religious ceremony should be optional only, regardless of who’ll be speaking,” he said.

“It also showcases another looming problem in the SANDF, as internal signals are sometimes being supplanted by WhatsApp messages. Formal internal signals are, at least in theory, digitally signed, tracked, and archived, preserving an accountability trail. The SANDF’s handling of data is worsening, including the use of GMail for official comms, in part due to SITA’s inability to provide good enough services,” Olivier added.