Sandu calls for SANDF clarity on reports of casualties in the DRC

The South African National Defence Union (Sandu) has called on the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to inform the public of the true situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following the M23 rebel advances on Sake and Goma, and if needed provide reinforcements to stabilize the situation.

The military union said it is “gravely concerned by reports of multiple casualties and injuries among SANDF forces in Sake over the past 24 hours while according to information the situation has become increasingly dire. The M23 rebel group is said to have gained considerable advances in the region, placing our troops’ resources under immense strain.”

“This crisis highlights the severe risks our soldiers are facing without sufficient support and resources. Sandu has repeatedly warned about the risk of inadequate support and resources while on deployment,” the union continued.

“The reports of casualties and injuries are deeply troubling. Our soldiers are operating in extremely dangerous conditions, and the lack of adequate support is a contributing element to endangering their lives and the mission itself,” said Pikkie Greeff, Sandu National Secretary.

“The SANDF should act immediately to inform the public of the true situation and if needed provide reinforcements needed to stabilize the situation. Silence and inaction are not options when our troops are in a dangerous situation,” Greeff added.

South Africa has troops deployed with both the UN MONUSCO peackeeping mission and the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC).

Sandu also called on the Commander in Chief, President Ramaphosa, to provide regular and transparent updates to the public regarding the situation. “Clear communication is essential to dispel rumours and maintain trust in the SANDF’s ability to manage this crisis,” the union concluded.

The United Nations reported that during clashes around Sake, five peacekeepers were injured on Friday, while four others sustained minor injuries on Thursday. The nine injured peacekeepers are currently receiving medical care. It is not clear if these are peacekeepers from the MONUSCO mission, or from SAMIDRC.

SANDF vehicles have been seen deploying from Goma towards Sake. This has included armoured personnel carriers, 23 mm cannons, and G5 towed artillery. SANDF troops have also been seen operating with FARDC forces against the M23.

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga is currently in the Democratic Republic of Congo assessing the operational conditions and welfare of South African soldiers deployed in the region.

General Bantu Holomisa, Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, told SABC that, “we have been making a noise for the government of South Africa, for if they want to be sincere and honest in what they have agreed to help the Congolese people, then they must give SANDF enough funds so that we buy equipment which is proper for the deployment of our troops. So we are hoping come February when the budget is announced then we will get a better share because this is unacceptable. Unacceptable, I repeat, that we can undermine the security of the state of South Africa.”

When asked about support – particularly air support – for SANDF troops in the DRC, Holomisa said: “there’s no support. We have been asking the department of finance to give us money so that we can service the air force. So it’s not adequate at all. We have submitted a written report to the office of the president, to the national treasury, maybe they will react. I hope so.”