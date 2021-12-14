SANDF’s Goodwill Parcel Project delivers to soldiers on border patrol

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members deployed along the borderline of South Africa have received their annual goodwill parcels ahead of the festive season.

The Goodwill Parcel Project started in 2001 to appreciate the good work of deployed soldiers at the borders as well as external operations, especially those unable to spend Christmas and New Year with their families.

Between 5 and 10 December, senior officers from the South African National Defence Force accompanied delegations of stakeholders and sponsors including representatives from the Army Foundation, Assupol, Sanlam, Metropolitan, Avbob, Old Mutual, Minthiro Ya Vulavula, Liberty Life, Clinix Health Group, MFS Retirement Advisory Services, SA Military Health Service and SA Navy Funds to various provinces across the country and visited the currently deployed soldiers to show and express their appreciation for the service rendered during deployments directed at the safeguarding of the South African Borderline.

During the main proceedings, the Officers Commanding at different Joint Tactical Headquarters welcomed the delegates, the Regimental Sergeant Majors read the history of the Goodwill Parcel Project, and the Sponsors’ representatives were also allowed to address the troops before handing out gift bags, the SANDF said.

“These events should not be underestimated as they have a far-reaching effect on soldiers as well as their family members. The family members of the deployed soldiers receive food hampers/parcels from the SA National Defence Force and sponsors as a token of appreciation. This token is always well received and appreciated,” the SANDF said.







The Patron for the Goodwill Parcel Project, Chaplain General Brigadier General Monwabisi Jamangile, and the Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya, expressed their gratitude to the sponsors and donors of the Goodwill Parcel Project and encouraged them to keep up the tradition.