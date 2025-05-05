SANDF’s Directorate of Information Warfare to tackle complex ICT security threats

Integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into threat detection systems and preventing the potential negative impacts of AI in the military are some of the priorities of the South African National Defence Force’s (SANDF’s) newly appointed Directorate Information Warfare.

Brigadier General Mpaka Samuel Senamela, Director of Information Warfare, Command and Management Information Systems (CMIS) Division, spearheaded a planning session to discuss these and other issues last month.

Senamela stated that the Directorate needs to reignite research and development skills in order to enable the Department of Defence to confront and stay abreast of the increasingly complex ICT threat landscape.

He further suggested that researchers prioritise investigating key trends, including the potential negative impacts of AI in the military, integration of AI and machine learning into threat detection systems, and the development of human-centric cybersecurity approaches, reported Major Suprise B Mashiane for the Directorate Information Warfare.

The director mentioned that the Directorate of Information Warfare should be able to provide highly secured ICT systems for the Department of Defence to ensure cyber resilience in the AI era. He further noted that innovative ideas will facilitate the development of robust and sustainable strategies to address emerging security threats and evolving ICT trends.

The Director emphasised on the research of new innovative measures to merge emerging ICT security threats, following his recent deployment with the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC). He highlighted the need for research into innovative ICT security solutions to address emerging threats especially within mission areas. His assessment of existing ICT security gaps, particularly deployment areas, has informed the development of novel mitigation strategies by the directorate to be shared in future for future concepts, Mashiane reported.

April’s planning session saw participation from Defence Intelligence (DI), Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Armaments Corporation of South Africa (Armscor), and the Gauteng Provincial Government (Gautrain).

“The work session benefited from the participation of Chief Command and Management Information Systems Division (C CMIS) Major General Mafi Mgobozi, General Tshepho Moeti, Director Departmental Security Defence Intelligence Division, and Brigadier General Xolani Gerald Mabanga, Director Cyber Command Defence Intelligence, who provided guidance on key Information Warfare pillars and encouraged personnel to leverage innovative technologies through advanced training, research and development,” Mashiane reported.