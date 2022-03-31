SANDF will be at Rand Show 2022

As has become the norm – and with relaxation of COVID-19 regulations a reality – the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) will fly the flag at this year’s Rand Show, starting on 13 April.

“The SANDF will once more utilise the Rand Show as an opportunity to showcase and engage with the citizens on a variety of careers and expertise within the SANDF as well as focus on the department’s achievements, career outreach programme, training opportunities, social responsibility and peace support operations in Africa,” a Directorate: Corporate Communication statement said.

The show runs until 18 April with the Easter weekend expected to attract large numbers to the NASREC showgrounds south-west of the Johannesburg CBD.

“The overall aim of SANDF participation is to educate and raise public awareness about the SANDF as well as bring the people’s defence force to the people.”







SANDF participation will include static exhibitions manned by communicators from the four services – Air Force, Army, Military Health and Navy – as well as its divisions, ranging from Joint Operations through to Human Resources.