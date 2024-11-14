SANDF upgrading security at 93 Ammunition Depot

Action is being taken to eliminate security shortcomings, highlighted by civil society grouping AfriForum, at 93 Ammunition Depot in Jan Kempdorp.

Centurion headquartered AfriForum brought the security issues to the attention of Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga by way of a letter, with action indicated by her in response to a Parliamentary question. The question was posed by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) National Assembly (NA) public representative Carl Niehaus who maintains the depot security fence is in “a state of disrepair” and is “easily breached”. Adding insult to injury, according to the Niehaus question, are no permanent guards at the facility, also home to the Department of Defence (DoD) School of Ammunition. “Critically important” floodlights are also apparently out of order.

“Several measures”, covering infrastructure and security, are being implemented, Motshekga informed her questioner in a written response.

Infrastructure improvement is, according to the Minister, first on the list, specifically fencing. As always, budgetary constraints are a limiting factor, making immediate repairs “challenging”. Plans for a 2.4 metre high concrete wall along the facility’s northern boundary to replace the deteriorating fence is seeing the DoD Works Formation, probably through its Northern Cape regional works unit, “actively sourcing materials” for the project.

Security-wise, interim measures are in place during infrastructure upgrades. They include static guards and vehicle patrols especially in areas where floodlighting and perimeter fencing are “compromised”.

These measures, Motshekga has it, are part of a comprehensive strategy to mitigate risks and ensure the depot operates securely to not only ensure the safety of the depot but the surrounding civilian community in Jan Kempdorp.