SANDF to host suppliers’ day in Bloemfontein

To address the shortcoming of awareness businesses have regarding the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), a suppliers’ information session will be held to empower companies in and around Bloemfontein.

The session will be held at Air Force Base Bloemspruit, Bloemfontein, on Thursday 12 October at 09:00. “The aim is to afford entrepreneurs in the area an opportunity to interact with the SANDF on services required by the units and embrace doing business with the military,” according to Lieutenant Colonel AS Gouws, Staff Officer 1 Supplier Development.

The effort to source services from the area and surrounding communities is being spearheaded by Chief Logistics, Lieutenant General Xolani Ndlovu, who aims to improve awareness of services required by the military unit to contribute towards the stimulation of the local economy.

The SANDF said its units and bases situated outside Gauteng have for the longest time struggled to source and retain local suppliers who may be interested in doing business with military units. “This is understood to have been caused by businesses’ lack of awareness of services required by those units, as well as procedures followed to provide services to the SANDF.”

In June, the SANDF held a decentralised supplier information session for businesses in Jan Kempdorp in the Northern Cape. The town is just on 100 km from provincial capital Kimberley, also the province’s major military hub.