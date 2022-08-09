SANDF tells South Africans it will not act against them

The senior SA National Defence Force (SANDF) communication officer maintains any internal deployment of soldiers “will not be against the people of South Africa”.

Brigadier General Andries Mahapa was responding to what he terms was a “warning commissioning instruction” issued by Major General Patrick Dube, officer commanding the Infantry Formation of the SA Army. In what was titled, in full, “SA Army Infantry Formation warning instruction: Preparation of forces to support the SAPS in quelling of unrests within the country (sic)”, there is no mention of any action against South Africans.

The instruction, signed off by the two-star, alerts those under his command that “the situation in South Africa is gradually deteriorating into unrest due to criminality taking place within the borders”. It continues “this is exacerbated by a perceived lack of action from security forces to combat criminality”.

Responding to "a document never intended for public consumption", Mahapa, director of the SANDF Directorate: Corporate Communication (DCC), points out the "instruction" is an internal one "meant for planning and co-ordinating purposes".







In reference to the violent events referred to by Dube, Mahapa states the national defence force “as part of the security apparatus is concerned about current insecurity” which “requires an urgent and more robust intervention to calm the situation and to protect the inhabitants”. Fatal attacks in taverns, an alleged gang rape, road blockades and the forcible and violent eviction of illegal immigrants are in all probability some of those Dube had in mind when issuing orders for the instruction.