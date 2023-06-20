SANDF supports Youth Week

Minister Thandi Modise’s Department of Defence and Military Veterans (DoDMV) is this week doing its bit for young people by way of Defence Youth Celebration Week at Army Support Base Potchefstroom.

The launch event, under the theme – opening doors for future leaders – saw messages of support, including one from JB Marks Municipality mayor Gaba Thithiba Ka Qele. Another noted youth remain the future of South Africa and need encouragement in finding their purpose.

Defence Works Formation with the North West Regional Works Unit are using the week to showcase skills, particularly in the fields of building and construction, to alert young people to rewarding, non-combat careers in the national defence force.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) Defence Works Formation Major General David Nyangasya is exposed his formation’s capabilities, in support of the SANDF initiative to empower South African young people by way of transformation management. This directorate is, according to class two warrant officer Refilwe Nke, mandated to ensure the Department of Defence (DoD) reaches the youth.

Other formations, units and bases where Youth Week was commemorated in some way included the host base showing its fire and rescue capability, 1 Construction Regiment in conjunction with the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development (DLRRD), the SA Army Armour Formation and Air Force Base (AFB) Waterkloof.