SANDF service honoured at medal parade

More than 200 SA National Defence Force (SANDF) uniformed personnel were honoured for their service, in certain instances, of up to 40 years, by South Africa’s most senior soldier, SANDF Chief, General Rudzani Maphwanya.

He presented medals to deserving recipients during a special medal parade at Thaba Tshwane’s military sports ground on Friday 15 September. Medals awarded were the Protea silver and bronze, as well as the bars for 30 and 40 years, among others.

Addressing recipients and guests at the parade, Maphwanya said the honours were “testimony to dedication and hard work” and were an acknowledgement of accomplishment.

“Military organisations have more responsibility than fighting wars and defending borders,” reported Staff Sergeant Itumeleng Makhubela for SA Soldier magazine. “For any military organisation to stay relevant, its men and women choose to serve with loyalty, which carries them through and ensures the objectives of the country’s constitution are met. Thus, they continue to advance not their interests but those of the country”.

“As a result of this commitment, SANDF personnel who distinguished themselves with good and loyal service to the people of South Africa were conferred with medals and awards during the medal parade.”