SANDF promotions list sees Director: Defence Reserves becoming an attaché

A 10-page Department of Defence (DoD) bulletin lists seventy plus senior SA National Defence Force (SANDF) as promoted from the beginning of September and/or transferred, with some appointments becoming effective later.

One transfer to be noted is that of SA Air Force (SAAF) Brigadier General Zoleka Niyabo. She will, as from 1 January next year, be South Africa’s defence attaché to the United Kingdom based at South Africa House off London’s Trafalgar Square leaving a void in the Defence Reserves where she is currently listed as Director: Defence Reserves.

Her replacement is Rear Admiral (junior grade) HT Morake, a human resources specialist in the maritime service. His title, come January, will be Dir Prep/EMP Force.

That effectively means the Chief Defence Reserves post vacated by Roy Andersen when he retired in June 2021 remains vacant.

Other countries where South Africa’s interests will be promoted by new attachés come 2025 are the African Union (AU) at its Addis Ababa headquarters (SAAF Brigadier General P Nyati); Belgium (SAAF Brigadier General P Motaung); Cuba (SA Army Brigadier General LJ Manyatsa); France (SAAF Colonel YN Njikelana) and the United States (US) Captain (SAN) SI Tantsi.

Service-wise, the SA Army as the largest, has the most – 15 – promotions and transfers followed by the SAAF (nine) and the SA Military Health Service (SAMHS) (six) with the smallest, in personnel strength, the SAN last on three captains becoming junior grade admirals.

Come January the Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans will have a new military advisor in the form of SA Army Brigadier General ME Gcaza with two newcomers in the Military Policy, Strategy and Planning think-tank. They are current SA Army Colonel PJ Lugisani who earned his first star with this appointment and Colonel JH Maritz from the same service who becomes Director Capabilities in June next year.

Also made public in the Bulletin, said by the SANDF Directorate Corporate Communication (DCC), to be a “management tool for commanders and managers”, are four promotions in the Command and Management Information Systems (CMIS); five in the Joint Operations Division, including headquarters; six at Defence Intelligence; nine at the Logistics Division; and seven at the Human Resources Division.