SANDF prestige week underway

Underway this week (7 to 19 October) at various venues in and around Thaba Tshwane is the 2023 SA National Defence Force (SANDF) prestige week – an annual event encouraging fitness and social cohesion through sport.

Hallmarked as a SANDF Chief event on the South African military calendar, the week is seen as a contributor to combat readiness.

This was stressed by General Rudzani Maphwanya during an address to officially kick-off the week. He told airmen and women, military medics, sailors and soldiers the week and its various events were “a catalyst” as regards combat readiness and the “healthy soul and mind of a soldier”.

Among the sports military personnel will take part in are football, netball, rugby, combat rifle shooting, pistol shooting, small calibre rifle shooting, swimming, cycling, fresh water angling, athletics, basketball, cricket, handball, table tennis, tennis, athletics, bowls, golf, jukskei, walking, music and what is listed by Defence Corporate Communication (DCC), SA Soldier magazine as “cultural competition”.

Top teams and individuals from the services and divisions making up the SANDF will be “acknowledged” six weeks from now on 24 November at Air Force Base (AFB) Waterkloof in Centurion, venue for the Chief SANDF gala dinner.