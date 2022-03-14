SANDF on show at North West Presidential imbizo

The presence of the Commander-in-Chief in North West for the first of a series of provincial imbizos saw the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) put on a flag waving exercise to show residents it’s there for them and all South Africans.

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise was present on Saturday for the first presidential imbizo of the sixth administration, the SA Government website reports, in Mafikeng, in the province’s Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality. The gathering, again according to the official government site, “was guided by the District Development Model (DDM) which sees all spheres of government and social partners working together to bring sustained development and growth in an integrated manner in communities”.

Taking centre stage at what Defence Corporate Communication (DCC) called “a smaller scale” exhibit of equipment was Mafikeng-based 10 SA Infantry Battalion with “different services” of the national defence force also displaying equipment and capabilities. The battalion was established in January 1994 in an amalgamation of infantry elements of the former Bophuthatswana Defence Force into the then new SANDF.







DCC has it the exhibition was in support of imbizo aims of “highlighting challenges” and “unblocking blockages to service delivery” in and around the provincial capital.