SANDF Military Skills Competition gets underway

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is currently holding a Military Skills Development Competition, with competitors from four other nations taking part.

Captain Jacques de Vries from the Directorate SA Army Reserve reports for the Military Skills Competition 2022 Communication Team that the competitors were at Army Support Base Potchefstroom’s Dirkie Uys Shooting Range on 25 October for R4 assault rifle and Z88 pistol shooting.

Competitors from Botswana, Germany, the United States of America, and Zimbabwe joined their South African counterparts on the 200 metre rifle and 25 metre pistol firing points.

Shooting first from the prone position on the rifle range and then at the standing position on the pistol range, participants would first have two opportunities to fire five-shot groupings in three minutes, followed by one precision fire with three minutes in which to fire ten rounds. The pattern would be completed with one rapid fire, with one minute in which to fire ten rounds.

Echoing the spirit of the guiding motto to ‘fight as you train’, the Officer in Charge of the Military Skills Competition 2022 (MilComp 2022), Lieutenant Colonel Uys van der Westhuijzen stated on the day that “it is especially important in uncertain times such as these, that soldiers should continually prepare themselves for any eventuality, and the participants should be commended for coming from afar to improve their basic soldiering skills and to share their knowledge”.

Practice by this and other Military Skills Competition 2022 participant groups is ongoing on the rifle and pistol ranges, and run parallel with similar activities on the Land Obstacle Course; pool-based Water Obstacle Crossing; and Hand Grenade Throwing, culminating in the start of the competition proper on 26 October in Potchefstroom, de Vries stated.

In the past, a large number of countries have taken part in the SANDF’s Military Skills Competition – the 2019 edition included members from Angola, Botswana, Cuba, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, eSwantini, Germany, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, United Kingdom, United States of America, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The event was last held in 2019 and cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, four New York National Guard soldiers and one airman are representing the United States at the Military Skills Competition, which runs from 26 to 30 October. More personnel would have been sent, but the invitation was only sent in August, leaving little time to prepare. The New York National Guard and the South African military have been partners since 2003 in the State Partnership Programme, which builds military-to-military relationships and interoperability.







The Military Skills Competition is run under the auspices of the SANDF’s Reserve Forces Council, which is part of the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers (CIOR), which represents more than 1.5 million reservists in over 37 countries.