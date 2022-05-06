SANDF helps clean up KZN beaches

Three SA National Defence Force (SANDF) companies have helped clean debris off KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) beaches following recent flooding in the province.

The companies from Buffalo Volunteers Rifle, Umzimvumbu Regiment and 14 South African Infantry Battalion mobilised at Durban North Beach Country Club on 3 May to assist the Ethekwini Municipality in the removal of waste and litter on the beach due to the recent floods. They were led by the Officer Commanding of 14 South African Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Daniel De Cock.

The Acting Senior Supervisor for the beach clean-up, Thembakazi Ngqwala, said that “the arrival of the SA National Defence Force brings me great joy. I see the effort, I see the difference”.

The Blue lagoon in North Beach will be the end point for the clean-up initiative. The Ethekwini Municipality has assigned vehicles to assist in cleaning up debris, as well as trucks to transport the waste to Springfield Dumping site.

“The SA National Defence Force continues to bring about relief and support to the city of Ethekwini,” Lieutenant Phuti Badimo stated on behalf of the SANDF.







A total of 10 000 SANDF members have been authorised to be deployed to KZN to help with flood relief efforts. They are being deployed for two months at a cost of R500 million.