SANDF gets specialist truck transport for Military Police motorcycles

The Military Police Division of the Department of Defence (DoD) now has a specialist transport capability to move its high-powered and specially equipped BMW motorcycles to where and when they are needed.

The procurement of an unspecified number of X3 Hino 1627 series trucks fitted with, among others, platforms to lift the BMW 1250 T-series two-wheelers onto and off the covered loadbeds, are the first of kind to be taken into service by law enforcement arm of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF).

“These specially modified trucks are the first of their kind because they able to transport X9 [presumably nine] motorcycles and are fitted with modifications that specifically cater for the size and weight of the BMW 1250 T-series motorcycles. These trucks are a safe, user-friendly and convenient form of transportation for the motorcycles of this magnitude especially for transportation of a large number of motorcycles during big events,” according to SA Military Police Division, Corporate Communication.

The motorcycles are used for escort, crime prevention and traffic control duties.

“Formal training” for 12 Military Police personnel and four SA Army Technical Training Centre (TTC) staffers underwent the specialist instruction necessary for safe and smooth operation of the trucks and special attachments.

The Military Police in March 2022 received a new batch of motorcycles from BMW, with around a dozen received by Provost Marshal General, Rear Admiral (Junior Grade) Mokgadi Maphoto and other senior officials.