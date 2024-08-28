SANDF facing legal claims in excess of R1.5 billion

Part of Angie Motshekga’s “inheritance” as Minister of Defence and Military Veterans is a massive R1.5 billion plus account for civil claims and “mobile assets accidents” across ten categories.

The amount of what is called “delictual claims” due or outstanding – subject to court proceedings – came to light thanks to a Parliamentary question posed Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) National Assembly (NA) public representative Vuyanu Pambo. Delictual claims “can be defined as based on the law of delict, governing civil wrongs and providing a remedy for harm or damage caused by the wrongful actions, negligence or intentional misconduct of another party”.

Number one, money-wise, on the claims list is what Major DW Mathebula, a military justice staff officer attached to the Adjutant General, calls “human resource and labour claims”. At R418 836 227 it is over R43 million more than the next highest – “unlawful assault, arrest, detention and prosecution” – at R375 794 688.

“Damages, explosions and fires” at R195 529 282 rates number three followed by “underpaid and unpaid invoices for services rendered” (R172 554 776). Other substantial claims include “medical negligence (R157 369 119.33) and “breach, cancellation and termination of contracts and services” at R147 477 088.

Other claim types specified in the ministerial response are for “shooting during exercise operation” (R48.3 million), “personal injuries” (R18.4 million), “mobile assets accidents” (R13.4 million) and “loss of support due to collision of vehicles and helicopters” (R5.2 million).

The amounts quoted are based on “best possible estimates in line with letters of demand from aggrieved parties and/or their legal representatives and third party summonses.”